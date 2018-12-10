Nigerian Army Begins Court Martial Of 11 Soldiers

Published:

The Nigerian army in Enugu said it has commenced military court trial of 11 soldiers for various offences.



General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Kabuk, inaugurated an 8-man member General Court Marshal meant to instill discipline in the Division.



The General Court Martial is prosecuting 11 soldiers for offences ranging from insubordination, incompletion of task and general indiscipline.



Kabuk, while inaugurating the court at the Cantonment of the Division, said that discipline was the cardinal point that decides the success or failure of any army.



“This General Court Martial is meant to instill discipline among the soldiers and officers of the Division.



“Discipline is needed to achieve relentless professionalism, which is the target of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai.



“So, the inauguration today, goes in-line with COAS vision to reposition the Nigerian Army for effectiveness and responsiveness,” he said.



The GOC, however, assured the soldiers standing trail that the court would ensure fair hearing to them.



Kabuk added that the court would ensure justice for all both to the accused, the system, which is the Nigerian Army, and the victims.



In his opening remarks, President of the General Court Martial, Col. Edward Abore assured that the 8-member court would abide by the Nigerian Army law and the 1999 Constitution as amended.



“I will assure the accused persons (soldiers) of justice in this court. So, I will implore the accused not to fear or panic as the court will be fair to all parties involved,” he said.

