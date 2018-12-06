Nigeria Third Most Terrorised Country For The 4th Year – Report

Published:





A report released by the Global Terrorism Index has revealed that Nigeria is still the third most terrorised country in the world.





The 2018 Global Terrorism Index report, which was released on Wednesday, blamed the spate of terrorism in Nigeria on the “increase in violence involving Fulani extremists even as deaths committed by Boko Haram are falling.”





Nigeria is ranked only below Iraq and Afghanistan, both in first and second positions respectively.





Hundreds of Nigerians have been killed in 2018 alone in attacks by suspected herdsmen as well as clashes between the herders and farmers/communities.





Nigerian states worst hit in the attacks include Zamfara, Benue, Plateau, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba





The report, however, noted that when compared to the peak of “terrorist deaths” in 2014, “the largest falls in the number of deaths occurred in Iraq, Nigeria, and Pakistan, with falls of 6,466, 5,950, and 912 deaths respectively.”





“Boko Haram, once the world’s deadliest terror group, has experienced a significant decline since its peak in 2014. However, the group remains the most active terrorist organisation in Nigeria and until 2017 was the deadliest terror group in sub-Saharan Africa,” the report said.





“Nigeria’s counter-terrorism response in combating Boko Haram has been interrupted by the emergence of other extremist groups, most notably the Fulani herder extremists.





“The Fulani herder extremists have attacked civilians and military forces in the country. However, the sizeable drop in deaths and terror incidents since 2014 indicate the success of Nigeria’s Civilian Join Task Force and international coalitions.





“Alongside its counterinsurgency plan, the Nigerian government also struggles with negotiations and reintegration efforts regarding its long-term strategy to deal with Boko Haram and its associates,” the report added.

