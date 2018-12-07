Nigeria Prospered When PDP Was In Government - Atiku Abubakar

Published:





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has declared that Nigerians recorded prosperity and peace under the administration of the PDP.





The former Vice President made this known while speaking at the South-West presidential rally of the PDP.





Atiku condemned the APC government for allegedly plunging the country into huge debts, saying Nigerians must vote President Muhammadu Buhari out of office in 2019.





He stated: “In the next two months, you will be required to make history in this country. Since the return of democracy in 1999, the best prosperity we have enjoyed in this country was under the PDP.





“The best peace we have enjoyed in this country was under the PDP, the best educational advancement all parts of this country enjoyed was under the PDP.





“Then in 2015, some liars deceived you people, they came to deceive us and we believed in them, we gave them the opportunity. They said they were going to create jobs; instead of creating jobs, we have lost about 12 million jobs since they came to power.





“They said they were going to enhance prosperity; since they came, we have got poorer to the extent that today we have surpassed any country in the world in terms of poverty. We are the headquarters of poverty in the world. Is that the kind of government you want to continue with?”

