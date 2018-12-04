Ndigbo And Friends (Ndioma Ndioma) Set To Host Mega Empowerment Program

Published:





It is another End of the year project for Ndigbo and Friends (Ndioma Ndioma) Group, a group founded with love, a group that has achieved alot outside social media, we have been doing programs yearly with so much crowd, come and identify with us, don't be left out. All igbos and igbo lovers are invited, this year will be in partnership with Onitsha social media connect.





Do you have dreams for acting?

Have you tried and there is no one to help you, come and grab this empowerment program for free, lots of your Nollywood Celebrity will be there, Our Almighty Iroko Osita Chidoka will be one of our spokesman, invite your families and friends, lots to eat and drink.

Venue.. Sharon Hall Onitsha

Time.. 12noon prompt





Tiger foods

Dorado wine

Nogletravels

Is sponsoring this program





We still need sponsors.... For enquiries and sponsorships Call... 08030960242 or Whatsapp

