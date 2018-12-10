NBA President Arraigned Over Alleged N1.4bn Fraud

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro (SAN), at the Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged money laundering.





CKN News reports that the anti-graft agency last week filed a 10-count charge against Usoro.





The NBA chief is being defended by a team of lawyers led by a former president of the NBA, Wole Olanipekun.





Usoro, however, said on Sunday that he is innocent of the N1.4 billion money laundering charges brought against him by EFCC.





He said this while fielding questions from reporters after the NBA National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.





Usoro said, “I haven’t been served. I expect I will be served but the facts as I know it, I am completely innocent and the facts as I know it, I presented it in the address that was adopted by NEC.”





“Assuming that there was something that was done; except the association itself makes a complaint to the EFCC or any of the other criminal investigating agencies, then they don’t have any basis having to come in into what we are doing,” Usoro added.

