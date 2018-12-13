National Assembly Delaying Presentation Of 2019 Budget – FG

Published:





The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udo-Udoma, has said the National Assembly is delaying the presentation of the 2019 budget.





Udo-Udoma said this on Wednesday said at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.





According to him, everything is ready except for the approval of a presentation date by the lawmakers.





He said President Muhammadu Buhari was ready to present the budget was the National Assembly agrees on a date.





“As you already know, the budget is ready,” he said. “We are liaising with the National Assembly because they are to give us a date.





“If they say today, we will go. The budget is ready.”

