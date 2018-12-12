My Transition Hour:Goodluck Jonathan Misunderstood Obama's Stand....US Govt

Published:





The United States consulate in Nigeria has referred to the allegations contained in the book written by former President Goodluck Jonathan as “mischaracterisation.”





In the book titled, ‘My Transition Hours’, Jonathan accused former US president Barack Obama of interfering in the 2015 presidential election.





The former Nigerian leader said by calling on Nigerians to “open a new chapter” shortly before the election, Obama made it clear he wanted him (Jonathan) out of Aso Rock.





But the Public Affairs Officer at the US Consulate in Lagos, Russell Brooks, in a live chat on Facebook, faulted Jonathan’s claims.





“It was mischaracterised in the book about what President Obama or his administration did in Nigeria. The mischaracterisation here refers to not comprehending why we felt it was important for Nigeria to have a peaceful, free and fair election in 2015,” Brooks said.





“And thereby people may not understand why we placed so much importance of having a peaceful, free and fair and transparent election in 2019.





“In the past, Nigeria’s elections had been beset by violence, there have been questions about the fairness of those elections. And we certainly believe that Nigeria can do better. In 2015, Nigeria did do better.





“There may have been some difficulties as they often times occur in elections whether here in Nigeria or in the United States. But Nigeria did do better and we believe Nigeria will continue to make progress.”





And speaking ahead of next year’s elections, Brooks said his country would support Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media and Civil Society Organisations in capacity building.

