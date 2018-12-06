My Gun Was Licensed ..Star Musician Small Doctor

Published:





Nigerian singer, Small Doctor who was arrested a few days ago for 'illegal possession' of firearms has explained the circumstances that led to his arrest by the Nigerian Police and described it as a case of misunderstanding.





The singer was arraigned earlier on Tuesday at the Ebute Metta Magistrate court along with the other occupants in his car and was subsequently released.





Small Doctor wrote;





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“It was a case of misunderstanding and everything is settled. My fans need to know that I will not get involved in any illegality. The younger ones look up to me for hope and I will never let them down” he said.





Small Doctor insisted that he had licence to carry a gun, saying that he was stunned when he later read that he was in possession of illegal firearms, “as I said earlier, I cannot be involved in any illegal activity. There is no way I will hold a firearm without having a licence” he added.

Share This