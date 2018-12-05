Mother And Child Burnt To Death At Lagos Ibadan Accident

Published:

An accident involving a white Mazda bus yesterday killed a mother and her child at Onigari axis of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

it was learnt that the bus marked EKY 616 XW, conveying 15 passengers from Iwo Road in Ibadan, Oyo State, was heading to Lagos when its rear tyre burst.

It was further gathered that the bus tumbled and caught fire, leaving the mother and her child burnt to death, with nine others injured.

The Public Relations Officer, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident in a terse statement.

Akinbiyi said: “The lone accident occurred around 2:50pm and it involved a white Mazda bus with registration number EKY 616 XW.

“The bus was coming from Iwo road Ibadan, heading towards Lagos when the accident occurred inbound Lagos at Onigari axis of the Expressway.

“15 people were involved in the accident, nine were injured while a woman and her child were burnt to death in the accident.”

He said the remains of the dead had been taken to Ade-Oyo Hospital Morgue , Ibadan; and the injured taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

