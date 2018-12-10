Mortuary Owner Stabbed To Death By Tanker Driver In Rivers State

Published:





A tanker driver stabbed a mortuary operator, Mr David Ibe Wagbara, to death in Rumuosi , Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Friday.





Trouble ensued when the tanker driver parked his truck in front of deceased's mortuary. David, a former staff of Cool FM Port Harcourt, asked the driver to move his truck as it was blocking access to his business premises and he usually receives bodies at night. Following a heated argument, the Hausa/Fulani tanker driver stabbed the father of two with a dagger.





He was rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors.





After the driver had stabbed Wagbara, he entered his vehicle to drive off but some youths in the area chased and caught. They later handed him over to the police.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813

Angry youths in the community went on rampage and destroyed three fuel tankers parked in the area.





Confirming the incident , the state Police Public Relations Officer , Nnamdi Omoni, said the body of the victim had been taken to a mortuary.





“We are aware of the development and police have taken charge. The tanker driver has been arrested and investigation is ongoing, ” Omoni said.





The late David Wagbara was is survived by a wife and kids. Meanwhile some of his friends took to Facebook to mourn his death.

Share This