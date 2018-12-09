Mistress Confesses To Sleeping With Cardi B’s Husband Apologises

Published:

Summer Bunni, the woman who Cardi B’s husband, Offset, allegedly cheated on her with, has tearfully apologised to the rapper.

According to a video shared by celebrity gossip site, TMZ, Bunni said she’s remorseful, and that she had never wanted to be a home wrecker.

TMZ reported, “Summer Bunni cried openly while telling us how guilty she feels after word got out that her hooking up with Cardi B’s husband might have been a catalyst in the couple’s split.”

Offset allegedly asked Summer Bunni to arrange a threesome that would include another rapper, Cuban Doll.

Bunni reportedly said she hasn’t had anything to do with Offset since Cardi had their baby, Kulture, but still feels ashamed for any role she might have played in the breakdown of their marriage.

Bunni hasn’t spoken directly to Cardi, but she tried to deliver an apology through TMZ and said she hopes the estranged couple would reconcile.

Cardi B announced their split on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

