Minister Of State For Environment Ibrahim Jibrin Resigns

The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibrin, on Wednesday, resigned his appointment from the Federal cabinet.





CKN News learned that Jubril resigned from his position following his selection by the Nasarawa Emirate Council as the new Emir of Nasarawa.





His resignation was announced during the Federal Executive Council meeting held at the State House in Abuja and presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.





A valedictory session was thereafter held in his honour.





Jibrin had been overseeing the ministry of environment since the exit of the former minister, Amina Mohammed.





His emergence as the Emir was announced on Thursday by the state commissioner for local governments and chieftaincy affairs, Illiya Osegba, at the Government house in Lafia.





Osegba said Governor Tanko Almakura also approved the selection of Jibrin as the new Emir.

