Manchester City Suffers Second Successive Defeat In Five Days..Lost 1-2 To Leicester City

Manchester City suffered their second successive defeat as Ricardo Pereira's spectacular late strike gave Leicester a win and dropped Pep Guardiola's side down to third.



Ricardo blasted in a winner from the edge of the penalty area in the 81st minute after Leroy Sane's weak header to leave Manchester City seven points behind leaders Liverpool and take them below Tottenham as well.



The visitors had taken a 14th-minute lead when they took advantage of poor defending from the home side as Sergio Aguero released Bernardo Silva and he calmly slotted past Kasper Schmeichel.



But their lead only lasted five minutes as Marc Albrighton headed in from Jamie Vardy's cross, before Ricardo's stunning winner for a Leicester side who had also won 1-0 at Chelsea on Saturday.



The away side ended the game with 10 men as Fabian Delph was shown a red card when he slid in on Ricardo and caught him on the knee.



Manchester City only lost twice in all of 2017-18 as they became the champions, but this loss was their second in five days after a shock 3-2 home defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.



It has been a miserable festive period so far for Guardiola's side, who have now twice surprisingly been beaten after scoring the game's opening goal.



There appeared to be no danger when Aguero linked up with Bernardo Silva, who gave City the lead early on. But, just like against Palace, Guardiola's side let their opponents back into the game within minutes of going in front.





Bernardo Silva's goal was his fifth in the Premier League for Manchester City this season and his seventh in all competitions



Their lead over Palace only lasted six minutes on Saturday, and it only took Leicester five minutes to peg Guardiola's team back at the King Power Stadium.



