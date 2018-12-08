Man Sentenced To 15 Years Imprisonment For Having Sex With Pregnant Goat









A man, who admitted having sex with a pregnant goat, has had his jail term extended to 15 years.



Reuben Mwamba had previously been imprisoned by a court in Zambia for five years but prosecutors were outraged, so they took his case to a higher court.



Now the Kasama High Court has sentenced the 22-year-old to 15 years of hard labour. The man had admitted carnal knowledge of a pregnant goat.



The court was told that Mwamba of Mutono village had broken section 155 (b) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



But prosecutors demanded a more substantial sentence as a deterrent to others, who might think about having sex with animals.



Justice Emeria Sunkutu, who is sitting in the Kasama High Court, said she was shocked by the case.



She increased the prison sentence to 15 years from five, according to NBT.