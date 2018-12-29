Man Goes Into Armed Robbery Days After Winning N4m Lottery In Bayelsa State

Published:

The Bayelsa State Police Command has paraded two suspected armed robbers caught while trying to steal from bank customers during the Christmas celebrations in Yenagoa.



One of the suspects was said to have won a jackpot of N4m from a popular football lottery firm about three weeks earlier, before he was arrested over his involvement in armed robbery.



According to sources, the suspect was also a popular member of a cult in the area.



The sources, who said they were surprised by the development, noted that they were expecting the young man to use the money he had won to start a business or trade.



They added that they were surprised that his N4m was already gone.





The two robbers were arrested on Christmas Eve at Swali, a suburb of Yenagoa, near a popular new generation bank in the area.



The two robbers waited for customers to withdraw money from the bank before attacking them.



They were, however, unlucky as they were apprehended while they were committing the crime.



Spokesperson for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said the suspected robbers were in police custody.



He added that they were helping the police in their efforts to nab other members of the group, who were still at large.



Butswat said, “On December 24, 2018, at about 7pm, two notorious armed robbers were arrested at Swali by UBA Bank, while waiting to rob unsuspecting members of the public of their money after withdrawals.



“The suspects are Henry Kingsley, 28, from Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State and one Moses Roland, 25, from Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State.



“They were arrested in possession of one locally made pistol with 9mm live ammunition and one locally made pistol with AA live ammunition. The suspects are in custody and are undergoing interrogation.”



The police spokesperson advised members of the public to report any suspicious movement of persons in their neighbourhood to the police.

