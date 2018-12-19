Man Dies While Hospital Waited To Receive Bank Alert Before Commencing His Treatment

Published:





A 39-year-old man lost his life in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Monday night after a hospital delayed in treating him after he was attacked by some hoodlums.





Popular Rivers state comedian, KO baba, who shared the story online, said the deceased, Progress Dennis who was his friend, was returning from a church thanksgiving service when he was attacked by hoodlums along Artillery road. He was rushed to Datta Medical center.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The hospital reportedly asked for N25, 000 deposited before they would commence treatment. A deposit of N30, 000 was made via online transfer but the hospital allegedly refused to commence treatment, insisting they have to see a bank alert for the deposit.





Sadly, Progress bled to death. His friends are demanding for justice.





See His Obituary Below;









Share This