Man Butchers His Wife, Commits Suicide By Setting Himself Ablaze In Abia

A man committed suicide yesterday in Abia State by setting himself on fire after butchering his wife.





The man, identified only as Ejike, had a misunderstanding with his wife so he used a machete to hack her in Ezere, in the Isiukwuato local government area of Abia state.





Locals helped rescue Ejike's wife during the attack and they rushed her to the hospital where her condition is really critical.





Meanwhile, Ejike, fearing that his wife may not survive the attack, went into his car where there was a container of fuel, poured it on himself after a moment of sitting there deep in thought, and set himself on fire with a match.





Efforts by passersby to douse the flames and rescue him were unsuccessful.





