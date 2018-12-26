Man Beats Wife To Death Over N1,500

Published:

Malam Jafaru Bawa of Sabon Garin Bobi in Mariga local government area of Niger state has allegedly beaten his wife, Malama Amina Jafaru to death.

The couple, according to witnesses, had disagreement over payment of hospital bill of their sick child on Tuesday, resulting in Jafaru assaulting the wife.

The village head of Sabon Garin Bobi Malam Kabiru Mohammed told Daily Trust through the phone that Jafara and the wife had a fight over the ill-health of one of their children.

“Neighbours intervened and the deceased was persuaded to go to her family house but later developed high blood pressure (HBP) and was rushed to the hospital where she died,” he explained.

He said when the news of her demise filtered in, youths had wanted to take law into their hands but the elders intervened by handing the culprit to the police.

He urged the youths to take their marital responsibility seriously, while also warning his subjects against taking law into their hands.

The mother of the deceased, Malama Hadiza Saidu, said in a telephone interview that the incident occurred when one of her daughter’s children took ill.

She said her late daughter, Malama Amina Jafaru, pressurised the husband to take the child to the hospital when she noticed that her condition was deteriorating, adding that they were charged N1,500 for medication and Jafaru asked the wife to pay half of the money.

She said when late Amina told him that she doesn’t have any money to contribute, he started beating her and asked her to leave his house.

According to her, on reaching her father’s house, her blood pressure rise above the normal level and was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Niger state Police Command, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Dan-Inna, promised to get back to this reporter as he was yet to ascertain the details of the incident.

