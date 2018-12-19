Lionel Messi Receives Another Golden Shoe Award

Published:





Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi, has been presented with his fifth Golden Shoe award for leading all of Europe's soccer leagues in scoring last season.





The Argentine forward who scored 34 goals last season and led his club to the title was presented with the Golden Shoe award on Tuesday.





Egyptian and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was the second leading scorer of Europe's domestic leagues with 32 goals in the Premier League.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





In a statement, Messi, 31, who is Barcelona's all-time leading scorer with 572 goals in 655 games, said: 'I love football, but when I started I didn't expect all this. My dream was to be a professional player,' Messi said.





'This is thanks to the hard work and effort I have put in, and above all to my teammates. I have the best players in the world at their positions playing beside me.'

Share This