LAUTECH Female Undergraduate Stabs Boyfriend To Death

The Oyo State Police Command, on Wednesday, paraded an undergraduate of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Abiodun Olabisi, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Lekan Adegun, to death.



The victim, a graduate of the Department of Transport Management of the same institution, was waiting for his call-up letter for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps programme before the incident happened.



The state Police Commissioner, Abiodun Odude, who paraded the suspect at a press conference in Ibadan, said the incident happened following a quarrel between the two as a result of petty jealousy.



According to Odude, the two were cohabiting at the Phoenix area, Stadium Road, Ogbomoso, when the incident happened.



The police boss said, “The incident happened around 8pm on November 21, 2018, following a quarrel arising from petty jealousy. The victim was later rushed to the Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, but died before he could be attended to.



“The kitchen knife used to commit the murderous act has been recovered and the suspect has also been arraigned in court.”

