Late Alex Badeh’s Wife ,Sons May Miss His Burial

The family members of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (retd.), may miss his burial as they remain on the watch list of the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Immigration Service.





Badeh’s widow, Mary Iya Badeh, and his two sons, Alex (jnr) and Kam have been in the United States since 2016 following his prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





A family friend of the Badehs reveals that, it was unlikely if they would come. He said,





“I have spoken with them and I don’t know for now if they will be coming but it is highly unlikely. Their father has just been killed under controversial circumstances and the government has not removed them from the watch list. If they return and their passports are seized and they are not allowed to return, it would be a double tragedy. Everybody is still in shock so we cannot say for now if they will be coming but since they are Christians, there is no rush. A lot can happen before then.”





A prosecution witness, Abubakar Madaki, had told a Federal High Court sitting in Maitama that Badeh’s wife and two of his children were being investigated for offences with which the ex-Chief of Air Staff was charged. Madaki said the three of them, however, escaped to the United States before the investigation was concluded. He said all attempts to get them arrested turned out to be futile.





Source: Punch

