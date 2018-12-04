l Will No Longer Complain About The Problems I Inherited - President Buhari

Published:





President Buhari says he will no longer complain about the problems his administration inherited when they came into office in 2015.





President Buhari who has always been criticised for consistently making reference to the problems the last administration created before he assumed office, said this when he spoke to a cross section of Nigerians residing in Poland where he is attending the global summit on climate change.





"We inherited so many problems. Actually, I have said I will not complain because I asked for it. I tried to become President three times and I lost, but I was lucky the fourth time, I became one, so I can’t complain.





Who asked me to do it again? Three times I ended up in the Supreme Court. The third time, I said, God dey and the fourth time, God and technology, using the permanent voter card and the card readers, they couldn't rig the elections; so I won.” he said.

