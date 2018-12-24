Killers Of Alex Badeh Release Abducted Friend After Ransom Payment

Published:

The killers of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (retd.), have released his abducted friend.



It was learnt that Badeh’s friend was released after his family paid a ransom running into millions of naira.



The police had said in a statement last week that, “The former CDS suffered gunshot injury which resulted to his death, while his driver was injured and Badeh’s friend abducted.”



It was learnt that authorities are working on the theory that Badeh’s murder may have been an abduction gone wrong as the friend was released after a ransom was paid.



It was further learnt that there had been two of such incidents along the Keffi-Abuja Expressway before Badeh’s murder in the last one month.



However, sources within the Nigerian Air Force said that there would be a joint briefing with the police and the air force immediately after the Christmas break.



“While investigations were on, the family of Badeh’s friend paid a ransom to ensure his release. However, we have continued with the investigation and we have made progress. We will inform members of the public after the Christmas break,” an air force officer said.



The four-star general was killed on the evening of December 18, 2018, while returning from his farm.



His Tundra Toyota truck was riddled with bullets piercing the windscreen and killing him instantly.



Out of the three occupants of the vehicle, however, Badeh was the only one that was killed thereby fueling speculations that he was assassinated.

