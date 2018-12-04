Kidnappers Suspected To Be Herdsmen Abduct Oil Firm Worker In Delta State

Published:





Kidnappers suspected to be herdsmen have abducted a staff of an oil company staff identified as Mr. Prince Ogbu at the Amorji Junction of Ughelli-Asaba expressway in the Okpai, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State.





According to reports, they dragged the victim out of the car and escaped with him into the bush before he could get help from the police who were alerted on the development.





The incident was confirmed by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Andrew Aniamaka who said “Our men are combing the bushes to ensure that the kidnap victim is rescued unhurt. Our team is working relentlessly to ensure that the hoodlums are brought to book.”

