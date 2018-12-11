Kidnappers Kill Owo Polytechnic Lecturer Over Ransom Payment

Published:





A lecturer of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Ondo state, Taiwo Akinyemi who was kidnapped last week, has been killed.





He was kidnapped on Tuesday alongside four other health workers of the Federal Medical Center, Owo. The incident took place at Amurin village on Owo-Akure expressway.





The 52 year old lecturer was said to have been killed by his abductors following a disagreement on negotiation.





"The kidnappers demanded for a ransom after they were kidnapped last week and we prepared for payment. Unfortunately, when they asked us to bring the money,we could not locate the exact point.





They were so furious that we were playing smart on them and they killed him” a family source said.





Femi Joseph, police public relations officer (PPRO) of the Ondo state police command, confirmed the sad development saying Gbenga Adeyanju, the state commissioner of police, and Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor, had paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased lecturer.

