Kenyan Footballer Killed By Lightning While Celebrating Goal

Allan Mbote, a 20-year-old Kenyatta University student was struck dead by lightning on Sunday as he came off the pitch to celebrate a goal against their opponents in Funyula Constituency.





Allan Mbote, who was one of six players caught by the bolt of lightning during Nangina Ward Football Tournament at Luchululo village, died instantly as others sustained injuries. Three players are still recuperating at Nangina Mission Hospital.





Kenyatta University confirmed the Red Sharks defender’s untimely passing in a Twitter post, saying they had lost the second year student. Mbote’s death is the latest lightning tragedy to hit the country in recent days.





On 9th December, three children Millicent Amoit, Moses Imerikwa and Esther Ateng’e succumbed to the lightning strike in Teso North constituency. The three were children to Andrew Idewa who survived together with his wife Carolyne Idewa and their grandchild Rian Samuel.

