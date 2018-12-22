Kano Magisterate Court Remands Deji Adeyanji Till Feb 6th,Abuja High Court Sets Him Free

Published:

A Kano magistrate’s court has remanded the convener of Concerned Nigerians Deji Adeyanju, in prison till 6th February, 2019.



The presiding magistrate, Hassan Fagge, ordered that Adeyanju be kept in prison after he was arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force, according to TheCable.



Fagge said that the court lacked the power to hear the charges.



He, however, ruled that Adeyanju be remanded in prison till an adjourned date of February 6 for hearing in a higher court.





Adeyanju had been arraigned for alleged murder, an allegation he and three others were said to have been acquitted of by a State High Court in 2009.



He was also said to have been granted bail on two occasions on charges bothering on public incitement and criminal defamation.



The activist was first arrested on November 28 and had since then faced three separate charges and secured bail in two of those charges.



Meanwhile, an FCT High Court has granted an order seeking his immediate release.



Justice Danladi Senchi gave the order while ruling on a fundamental rights suit filed by Adeyanju’s counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN.



A close associate of the activist, Raphael Adebayo, was quoted as saying that the court, among other things, ruled that his (Adeyanju’s) detention contravened his fundamental human rights.



Efforts to get reaction of the police to the issue was unsuccessful as the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, did not pick his calls and also failed to respond to a text message sent as of the time of filing the report.

