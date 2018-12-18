JUST IN: Manchester United Sacks Jose Mourinho

Published:





Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho on the back of poor running this season, with Michael Carrick to take charge on interim basis.





The 55-year-old was sent packing after two and a half years in charge of the Red Devils, who are sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who spanked them 3-1 on Sunday.





“A caretaker-manager will be appointed until the end of the season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager,” United said in a statement.





“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.”

