Journalist Arrested For False Publication On Jesus's Last Supper

The Jordanian authorities have arrested a journalist over an altered image of 'The Last Supper' with popular chef Salt Bae seasoning the food.





Mr. Mohammed al-Wakeel , who runs the Al Wakeel News website, was accused along with an editor of inciting sectarian strife, a charge that could land them in jail for between six months and three years, according to Mail Online.





The News website was said to have published the retouched version of 'The Last Supper' which sparked worldwide outrage on social media.





Christians on social media branded the altered image which shows Turkish celebrity chef Nusret 'Salt Bae' Gokce standing behind Jesus and performing his famous salt-sprinkling gesture 'offensive.'





Wakeel has since apologised and has removed the image, saying it was an unintended 'mistake' by a trainee editor following the backlash he received online.

