Joining APC Will Not Save You, Keyamo Tells Corrupt Politicians

Festus Keyamo (SAN) has said corrupt politicians joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not shield them from prosecution.





Speaking on Wednesday during a symposium, he stated that under President Muhammdu Buhari every corrupt politician would be prosecuted.





Keyamo, who is also the spokesman for Buhari’s Campaign, said that some politicians who erroneously thought that defecting from other parties into the APC could shield them from prosecution had been disappointed because they still faced the law.





He said: “Unlike during the previous administration when there were calls from the presidency on EFCC chairmen to hands off the investigation of party loyalists, President Buhari does not do that. Once you have a case of corrupt, no matter how close you are to the President he never interfered.”

