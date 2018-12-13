Jimi Agbaje,Sanwoolu Takes On Each Other On Social Media

Published:

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Jimi Agbaje, are engaging in a war of words ahead of the governorship election in the state.





While Agbaje had in a series of tweets on Tuesday questioned Sanwo-Olu’s capacity to govern the state, the APC candidate on Wednesday said he expected a level of decency from the PDP candidate who he said was older than him.



Agbaje had alleged that in an apparent response to his appearance on a TV station on Sunday night, a hurried arrangement had been made to also feature the “panicky opposition candidate” on television.



The PDP candidate then wondered how Sanwo-Olu planned to be innovative and improve the systems in the state as promised.



“Innovative? An attempt at innovation is what has caused the incumbent (Mr Akinwunmi Ambode) a second term,” Agbaje had said.



Referring to Sanwo-Olu, Agbaje added, “Your imposition is not on your own terms. You will not be allowed to think freely and run a government. Lagos deserves a free hand and an independent mind; someone who is not tied to the apron strings of a godfather.



“On (your) running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos is getting an amazing deal, two governors wrapped in one as presented by you is an elixir for anarchy in governance.



“You were billed to be Obafemi Hamzat’s Chief of Staff in his attempt to run for office in 2014. He cannot and will not truly see himself as your deputy. With two powerful energies, the ego battles can only be imagined.”



Agbaje had thereafter said it would be nice for Sanwo-Olu to present a list of his achievements in the public and private sectors to buttress the claim that he (Sanwo-Olu) had been preparing for governance all along.



He said, “As the state Commissioner for Commerce, what did you do to improve the ease of doing business? What successes can be attributed to you, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”



However, Sanwo-Olu knocked the PDP candidate for an attempt to take issues with him, “though in a very poor manner.”



He said, “As leaders, we should place a high premium on civility and imbibe a high level of decorum in a period like this as example to our followers.



“Our campaign should be about important issues that affect the lives of our people; what we are bringing to the table to make life more meaningful to Lagosians.



“This election will be about who has the best credentials to lead Lagos at this time of our development. It won’t be about who can dish out the most insults or tell the most lies.



“In my published interviews in major newspapers this past Sunday, I was clear when I said Mr Agbaje is my ‘ egbon ’ (elder brother). He is older than me. There is a level of decency that is expected of an elder.”



Hamzat also on Wednesday joined in the war of words when he claimed that Agbaje had no plans for the state.



He stated this at the APC secretariat in Lagos shortly before unveiling branded campaign vehicles meant for the 2019 election.



The running mate, who stood in for Sanwo-Olu, said Agbaje’s only campaign slogan was freedom, when the state was not in bondage.



He said, “Agbaje has been talking about freedom, he does not have any plan for Lagos, except freedom. Who enslaved him? If there is no freedom will he be contesting?”

Share This