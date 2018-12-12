Jimi Agbaje Reveals What Caused Ambode’s Second Term Bid

Published:





The governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje, says an attempt at innovation was what stopped Governor Akinwunmi Ambode from getting a second term nod from his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Agbaje, who made this comment on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Tuesday night, took a shade at Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos APC candidate, who had said earlier that his government “will be innovative and improve all of our processes” if voted in.





The Lagos PDP governorship candidate also noted that if one is imposed on the people, the person will not be “allowed to think freely and run a government,” in what appears to be a shade thrown at the Lagos APC.





Agbaje said a hurried arrangement was made to feature Sanwo-Olu on television in what he said was a response to his appearance on Channels Television on Sunday night.





The governorship candidate tweeted: “In an apparent response to my outing on leading TV station on Sunday night, a hurried arrangement was made to feature the panicky opposition candidate on TV. Clearly, a rehashed session here is a dissection of what he talked about.





“Innovative? An attempt at innovation is what has caused the incumbent a second term. Your imposition is not on your own terms.





“You will not be allowed to think freely and run a government,” Agbaje wrote on Twitter.

