Jeep Owner,7 Passengers Die As Vehicles Plunge Into Warri River

Published:

Eight persons were feared killed Saturday afternoon when two vehicles rammed each other into a river along the ever-busy NPA Expressway in Warri metropolis.

Eyewitnesses informed that the two vehicles were on the same lane of the dual carriageway, around the Ekpan community axis of the expressway when the accident happened.

It was gathered that one of the two vehicles, a sports utility vehicle (SUV), rammed into a commercial bus, which was reportedly parking on the side of the road to pick a passenger, plunging the two and all the eight persons aboard into the river.

“The bus was picking a passenger around that spot when the Jeep (SUV) on high speed ran into it and pushed the bus and itself into the river. Eight bodies were recovered from the wreck inside the water”, an eyewitness said.

It took the intervention of sympathisers as well as officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, Ekpan Divisional Headquarters, to recover the corpses and evacuate the vehicles from the scene of incident.

When reached for confirmation and comments, the spokesman of the Delta state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said he was yet to get a situation report on the development, although he been informed of it.

“Yes, I have heard about it, but I am yet to get a situation report from the new Ekpan DPO. We will have to talk later,”, Aniamaka said.

Share This