Is Charly Boy Divorcing His Wife Of Over 35 Years?

Is Pop Artiste Charly Boy divorcing his wife of over 35 years Lady D?
This was his post on his social media handle
"Public Notice.
On the 14th of December I will be divorcing my present wife to remarry on the 15th.
As see finish don enter our matter is time for a new vow. Life is short so am living it like a gangster."
CKN News could not ascertain if it is for real or part of his usual stunts..With Charly Boy ,anything can happen
