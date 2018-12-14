Is Charly Boy Divorcing His Wife Of Over 35 Years?

Published:

Is Pop Artiste Charly Boy divorcing his wife of over 35 years Lady D?



This was his post on his social media handle



"Public Notice.



On the 14th of December I will be divorcing my present wife to remarry on the 15th.



As see finish don enter our matter is time for a new vow. Life is short so am living it like a gangster."





CKN News could not ascertain if it is for real or part of his usual stunts..With Charly Boy ,anything can happen

