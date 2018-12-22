Irate Mob Kill Five Alleged Kidnappers Informants In Zamfara

Published:

Five suspected informants of kidnappers were killed by a mob in Danjibga village of Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State. The community has suffered series of deadly attacks and kidnappings by suspected armed bandits and cattle-rustlers in recent times.

Three weeks ago, a woman was delivered of a baby less than five hours in the kidnappers’ den. She was kidnapped from her matrimonial home while in labour.

Last Thursday, the chairman of the local government, Aliyu Abubakar, said about 40 people were killed and more than 1,700 persons displaced in the local government in the past two weeks.

The vice chairman of the local government, Alhaji Aliyu Yunusa Danjibga, who is also from the community told Daily Trust Saturday that the suspected informants were identified and killed by the residents.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali yesterday noted that it is imperative to state that Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Nigeria have remained committed and resolute in tackling current security challenges across the country, ensure safety of lives and properties as well as protect the nation from both external and internal aggression.

A statement from the spokesman of the Minister, Colonel Tukur Gusau said Dan-Ali prays to Almighty Allah to grant the lives lost an eternal rest and also grant their families the fortitude to bear this unfortunate lost.

