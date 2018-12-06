IPOB Blasts Asari Dokubo For Faulting Kanu’s Election Boycott Call

Published:





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says it is not interested in Asari Dokubo’s ‘lectures’ on how to achieve its objectives.





IPOB made this statement in reaction to Dokubo’s warning that the secessionist group must not boycott the 2019 elections as ordered by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.





The former militant leader, who made his views known in 6 minutes, 2 seconds video, had stressed that if “Biafrans” voted in the November 2017 governorship election in Anambra, Governor Willie Obiano would not have won.





The statement of the former Niger-Delta militant leader came after Kanu reechoed his earlier stance on election boycott during a live broadcast via radio Biafra.





Reacting to the call, Dokubo argued that heeding the advice of the IPOB leader was suicidal since it would be tantamount to empowering those opposed to the Biafra aspirations with resources from the national treasury to frustrate the people’s struggle.





Giving reasons for his stance, Dokubo cited that pro-independent agitators in Spain, Ireland and Palestine contested elections and won seats into political offices in a bid to push their agenda rather than boycott general elections in their respective nations.





And apparently displeased with Dokubo’s statement, the IPOB said: “Whether Catalonia, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Hamas, used election to control their territories or not, that is their business. Their examples are incongruent and serve no purpose in our circumstance as it stands. On our part, IPOB has taken a decision to use civil disobedience manifesting in so many ways including election boycott and that we must do.





“We do not believe in the recalibration nor extinguishing of our averred principles on the altar of political expediency and certainly, don’t need any lectures on what or how to go about the path we have chosen.





“Hamas started by fighting wars, IRA started by fighting wars and same with Catalonia and even Scotland and this violence gave rise to their attaining political statuses they have today. Why then are those who claim to be Biafra freedom fighters not fighting like Hamas, IRA, etc if citing them is a standard?” the group questioned the former militant leader.

