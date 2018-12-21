Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Allison-Madueke

Published:





The International Police (Interpol) have issued an arrest warrant for former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke following a request by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.





A source revealed that the necessary charges had been filed and attached to the extradition request by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.





By this request, all Interpol member countries were obliged to arrest Diezani anywhere she is seen in their territories.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Madueke had been holed up in London, United Kingdom for over three years.





The source said: “We have filed the necessary processes and the Interpol has red-flagged Allison-Madueke. This means that the extradition process has been kickstarted and the former minister may be arrested by the United Kingdom police or any police agency all over the world and repatriated to Nigeria.”





Checks on the Interpol website, however, indicated that the accused person had not been listed.





Only the profiles of two male Nigerians-Ehirobo Nathaniel, 53, and Ernest Kenel, 49-wanted for advance fee fraud- were listed on the website.





Source: Punch

Share This