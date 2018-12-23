I'm The Only Qualify Igbo Candidate Who Is Fit To Replace Buhari - Okorocha

Published:





Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said he is the only Igbo that is fit to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.





Okorocha noted that he was the rallying point in Igbo land and the only one that can bring the presidency to the South-East region.





He made this statement on Saturday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, when he received members of the Orlu Zone Congress of Journalists (OZCOJ) at the Government House.





Okorocha said all campaigns of calumny against him was “because his detractors have realised that I’m the most eligible and most detribalised Igbo man.”





He added that he is “the rallying point for all Ndigbo and the only one who can bridge unity, understanding and togetherness in order to realize Igbo presidency in 2023.”

