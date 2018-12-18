I'm Not Responsible For Your Incompetence – Jonathan Tells Buhari

Published:





Former President Goodluck Jonathan has berated the Presidency for blaming his administration for the late appointment of cabinet members by President Muhammadu Buhari.





CKN News recalls that Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu while speaking on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television, on Monday, said the refusal of Jonathan’s government to cooperate with the transition committee led to delay in appointments.





But, reacting, Jonathan in a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze said he should not be blamed for the failure of Buhari to appoint ministers early enough in the life of his government.





The former President said that handover notes from a predecessor does not contain the list of ministers for the incoming administration.





Jonathan urged Shehu to seek ways to better situation of the country rather than blame previous adminstration for its performance.





The statement read: “As strange as that particular assertion may sound, it still beggars belief that a spokesman of a president who is seeking re-election would still be looking for a scapegoat for the administration’s failure, at a time he should be showcasing his scorecard.





"That amounts to merely clutching at straws.Handover notes, being transitioning documents, are usually received by an incoming president from his predecessor at the time of change of government.





"It is not a document that guides a president to appoint his ministers.





"Under normal circumstances, a newly inaugurated president needs the support of his ministers, who would handle different departments of government, to study and understand his handover notes for effective performance of his initial duties.





"Those who think like Shehu that a government would not function properly if it does not receive handover notes in time, should be reminded that there is no law establishing the process.

