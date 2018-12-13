I'll Accept Defeat If I Lose In 2019..Muhammadu Buhari

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has restated that he would accept defeat if he lost the 2019 presidential election, allowing the will of the people to prevail.





Buhari said this on Wednesday at the 3rd Coronation Anniversary of the Olu of Warri Kingdom, HRM. Ogiame Ikenwoli.





Represented by the Minister of Petroleum Resources (State), Ibe Kachukwu, Buhari assured that “Nigerians will be allowed to vote their consciences.”





Buhari, who defeated then-incumbent Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, will be battling former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and more than 50 other candidates for Nigeria’s highest office in 2019.

