Igbo Will Soon Produce Governor In Lagos - Sanwo-Olu

Governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, foresees a governor of Igbo extraction emerging in the state in the nearest future.





Sanwo-Olu made the comment at the Lagos National Stadium, where he was honoured with the “Ugochinyere Eze Ndigbo” title by his Igbo friends.





Also, the APC candidate hailed the business ingenuity of the Ndigbos and their contributions to the economy of the South-West state.





“One day, your son will stand here as the governor of this state, a senator in Lagos or any other top political office,” he said.





“No Lagosian will fight an Igbo man because he is part of us. Lagos will be land of milk and honey to you.





“We know that you are very relevant in this state considering your activities in the area of commerce.”

