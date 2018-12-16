IBB Lauds Buhari’s Anti-corruption Stance And War Against Insecurity

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved commendable success in the fight against corruption, according to ex-Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.





Babangida’s commendation came on Saturday in a message to congratulate Buhari on his 76th birthday.





Buhari will hit 76 on Monday, December 17, 2018, and the former Head of State has noted that the Nigerian leader has succeeded in tackling insecurity.





According to IBB, Buhari is “an excellent role model to many young aspiring politicians and even to the not so young, because of the way and manner you have managed to sustain the survival of our country as an indivisible one nation albeit in the face of many daunting diversions.





“You achieved great success in the fight against corruption, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in addition to getting our country out of economic recession.





“It is heartwarming that at 76, in spite of the numerous onerous challenges of leadership, you have managed to remain focused and have shown tremendous energy and vibrancy in running the affairs of state with your acknowledged patriotism and commitment to serve our nation diligently with honesty and sincerity of purpose.”

