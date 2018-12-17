I Will Work For Wike's Reelection In 2019 - Davido

Published:





DMW and 30BG boss Davido has promised to work for Governor Nyesom Wike of River State’s second term in office.





The musician, who made the pledge in Port Harcourt when he visited the governor, said he would also institute a talent hunt show for Rivers-based artistes.





He said the programme would be in line with his discussions with the State Government to support new generation artistes in the state.





CKN News reports that the musician was in Port Harcourt for a musical show tagged: ‘Plugged’, where he was billed to perform alongside other Rivers-based artistes.





“I am also here to see my godfather, Gov. Wike and to support his second term bid.





“I am planning a talent hunt show in Port Harcourt, one of the lucky artistes will perform at my show in Lagos on Dec. 27,” he said.





Davido said he was also in Port Harcourt to wish Wike a happy birthday, adding that in the forthcoming year, there were several things he was planning for the good of the music industry.





The Nigerian musician was accompanied by the organiser of the show, Chima Aguma, and music promoter Soso Soberekon.





In his remarks, Gov. Wike promised to support the entertainment industry, to create jobs for the youth.

