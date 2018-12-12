I Will Work Against APC In Oyo State - Former Buhari's Minister Vows

Published:





The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, is not hiding his displeasure for being disqualified by the All Progressives Congress to contest for Oyo State Governorship election.





The minister has now threatened to work against the party’s candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, at the February elections.





Shittu, who was disqualified in the race for the governorship ticket for skipping the National Youth Service programme, said there won’t be peace in the APC.





The National Working Committee of the APC had raised the Peace and Reconciliation Committee for each of the six geopolitical zones to reconcile aggrieved members ahead of the general elections.







The minister joins the list of Governor Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and his counterpart in Imo, Rochas Okorocha, who had threatened to work against the party’s governorship candidates in their states.





Speaking during a media chat in Abuja, Shittu accused the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, of being the brains behind his exclusion from the party’s primaries.

