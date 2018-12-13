I Will Reward My Loyal Supporters If Re-elected - President Buhari

Published:





Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has assured his supporters that their loyalty would be rewarded if he is re-elected in 2019.





The President made the promise on Wednesday in Abuja while delivering a speech at the inauguration of his support group, ‘Together Nigeria’.





CKN News reports that the event was organised by the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO).





Speaking at the event, the President said: “I have listened and I acknowledge with delight the story of Buhari Support Organization (BSO) past, present and future from previous speakers.





“In particular, I commend the plan to reorganize and reposition the organisation towards the forthcoming election and beyond. This has once again given me further encouragement, hope and optimism in our political journey.





“At this point, I would like to acknowledge the overwhelming support I enjoyed from individuals and organisations across the country over the years. I say thank you to all those who contributed to our successes in one way or the other.





“Some of you, individuals and organisations, may be feeling disappointed because we have not been able to please everyone. I would like to assure you that this time hard work and loyalty will be rewarded adequately.”





President Buhari endorsed the plan put in place by the BSO to reposition the organisation and strategise towards success in the next election.





“This once again gives me further encouragement, hope and optimism in our political journey,” Buhari said.





The President also expressed gratitude to the group for sensitising Nigerians about the successes recorded by the All Progressive Congress (APC).

