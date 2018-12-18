I Will Review Land Use Charge And Other Obnoxious Taxes..Jimi Agbaje

Published:

The governorship candidate of Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje has assured Lagosians of his resolve to review the outrageous Land Use Charge imposed on people of the state earlier in the year, by the All Progressives Congress-led government, if voted into office.

Agbaje who is driving his campaign on freedom and total liberation for the people of Lagos State has also promised to revisit the issue of multiple taxation. Similarly, he has assured Lagosians that he would reduce Consumption Tax and other intolerable taxes that are not only currently frustrating people but also driving good businesses away from the state.

According to him, no meaningful growth and robust economic activity will take place in an atmosphere of fear, intimidation, extortion and impractical tax policy.

He criticized the unpopular 400 per cent increase in Land Use Charge which he believes, is tantamount to reducing a hard-working house owner to a tenant because of the burden of paying outrageous tax every year on his or her property. For him, citizens have a right to a good life, unencumbered by unreceptive policies. And he has assured the people of Lagos of his commitment to their life and wellbeing.

He queried the rationale behind unwarranted and repeated increases in taxes even when it is not justifiable, particularly for civil servants and low-income earners who bear the brunt rash policies.

“Currently, Lagos State is overburdened with all kinds of taxes. But I am very happy that many people, including members of the All Progressives Congress, APC are on this same page with us on this injustice.

“As things stand now, Lagos State charges the highest Pay As You Earn, PAYE tax and this is unacceptable.

“But the bid question is: despite the high consumption tax, high PAYE Tax, the trillions that the state has received in the last couple of years, including the Land Use Charge, what have we achieved in terms of infrastructure and human capital development?

“It is an open secret that the bulk of what is collected as tax and other revenues in Lagos State are in the hands of a few. These so-called god fathers have not only impoverished the people, they are also bent on their scheme which is now widely believed to be internal colonization.

“But this is unacceptable. Every lover of democracy and liberty must join hands with us to stop this drift because it is an ill wind. We know that there is a price for freedom. So, we are all in this struggle together: artisans, technocrats, traders, students, civil servants, politicians, professional, teachers and everybody in Lagos State who genuinely wants freedom and a better tomorrow. “

Share This