I Will Not Support Buhari's Second Term Bid – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday reiterated his call on Nigerians not to reelect president Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.





He made this known on the back of reports a reports from the News Agency of Nigeria said Obasanjo had chosen to be a neutral participant ahead of next year’s elections.





Obasanjo, who was Nigeria’s president from 1999 to 2007, said his former ally had done almost nothing to reposition Africa’s most populous nation.





He had in January accused Buhari of being nepotistic and said the president was lacking in the requisite capacity to improve Nigeria.





Speaking through his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president said: “Only a fool will sit on the fence or be neutral when his or her country is being destroyed with incompetence, corruption, lack of focus, insecurity, nepotism, brazen impunity and denial of the obvious.”





“It is disingenuous, if not malicious, for anyone to suggest that Chief Obasanjo was being neutral when he chose not to use the Owu Convention as a platform for political campaign but instead adopt a communal and familial approach in talking to members of his Owu family.”





Obasanjo had backed Buhari to succeed Goodluck Jonathan in Nigeria’s 2015 presidential election.





But the former Nigerian leader turned against the current president, as he lamented that the Buhari administration had failed the nation.





Buhari had promised, during his campaign in the build-up to the 2015 general election, to fight corruption, improve the nation’s security and revamp the economy.





However, Obasanjo believes that the former military ruler’s performance in more than three years leaves more to be desired.





