I Will Give My Husband Oral Sex So I Can Make Heaven - Actress Omalicha Elom

Nollywood actress, Omalicha Elom, has revealed the reason she would go out of her way to perform oral sex on her husband.





In a recent interview, when asked about her thought on oral sex, the actress said: “Well, I don’t know about other people, but I don’t like it at all.”





However, when asked what she would do if she gets married and her husband insists he wants it, she said: “Well, the bible says women should be submissive to their husbands, so if I get married and my husband wants oral sex, I’ll give it to him, so I can make heaven.”

