I Will Ensure The Release Of Remaining Kidnapped Chibok Girls - Buhari Tells Swiss President

Published:





President Buhari has pledged that his government will not rest until the remaining Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in April 2014 are safely released.





He renewed his commitment Monday in Katowice, Poland, at a bilateral meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset, on the margins of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP24.





The President had spent the whole day at the International Conference Centre, Katowice, where he delivered his national address at the opening of the 12-day meeting of COP24, met with several world leaders and visited the impressive Nigerian pavilion at the climate summit.





During his meeting with the Swiss President, the Nigerian leader thanked the Swiss Confederation for its efforts and important role as intermediaries to secure the release of some Chibok girls and assured him that the issue of the remaining kidnapped girls and other abducted persons will remain a ''key priority'' for the Nigerian government.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





President Buhari and his Swiss counterpart discussed joint strategies to ensure the safe return of the girls, building on the past successes of securing the release of some of the Chibok girls and other abducted persons in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.





''We will continue to make the safe release of the remaining Chibok girls a priority and will welcome any kind of support from any quarters to make this happen, '' the President said.





In separate bilateral meetings with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda and the Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, President Buhari commended the country for a successful outing at the opening of the COP24 meeting in Katowice.





The President told his Polish counterpart that Nigeria was facing serious climate change challenges, particularly the receding Lake Chad, which is a source of livelihood to some 40 million people living in the region.





''Nigeria is totally committed to global efforts to mitigate and adapt to effects of climate change,'' President Buhari told the Polish leader, whose country is the president of COP24.

Share This