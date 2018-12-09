I Only Robbed Yahoo Boys, Not Innocent People - Suspect

Published:





A suspected armed robber, Sunkanmi Emmanuel aka Federal, has told the police that he and his team members only steal from internet fraudsters aka Yahoo Yahoo boys.





Federal and his gang members were arrested by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Adeniji-Adele Annex, sometime last week.





According to the police, Federal who is a father of 5, and his gang members including 28-year-old Ahmed Agunbiade, had been terrorising residents of Idimu, Ikotun and Igando areas of the state for a long time. The suspects specialize in robbing club goers of their belongings, including motorcycles in the communities.





While being paraded them before newsmen, Federal, 30, admitted to being a robber and a cult member. He said his targets were Internet fraudsters also known as Yahoo boys.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“I came to Lagos in 1998. I was an apprentice mechanic. In 2003, the government demolished my boss’ shop and he went back to his village. I became a commercial motorcyclist. After some time, it was seized by the police. I joined Eye confraternity in 2015. Our leader bought a gun for me. He is dead now. I started using the gun to rob. I would go to clubs on Fridays and mingle with Yahoo boys who spent lavishly there. As they were leaving, I would follow them.





On getting to a deserted place, I would point the gun at them and collect their money and phones. I usually freed Eye cult members among them once they told me they did not have money. I have collected about six phones and sold them to Dotman. I don’t rob innocent people. It is Yahoo boys who have money that I rob. I use the money I get to take care of my family. I have five children from two wives.”





Federal also confessed to have stolen six motorcycles, identifying Omojoyibo as his accomplice.

Share This